Bukit Gantang MP pledges support to PM, Madani Government

KUALA LUMPUR: Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) for Bukit Gantang Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal today openly pledged his support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) and Madani Government.

The Bersatu MP pledged his support to Anwar during the Minister’s Question Time at Dewan Rakyat sitting.

This made him the fifth MP from Bersatu to have done so after Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan).

Earlier, Syed Abu Hussin asked the Prime Minister about the latter’s willingness to welcome MPs with experience, expertise and ability to help the government and contribute towards economic growth and further wellbeing of the people.

“I personally am willing to contribute and help the government in creating a MADANI society, tackling the rising price of goods and cost of living by taking examples of Prophet Yusuf.

“With that, Bukit Gantang declares support to the Most Honourable Tambun MP as the 10th Prime Minister and the MadaNI Government,” he said.

Syed Abu Hussin also called on former prime ministers, namely Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh), to also help in the creation and development of Madani society.

“Without political stability, how can the government manage the economy, and tackle the rising price of goods and cost of living?

“So, for the love of the country, I call on Tambun, Pagoh and Bera MPs to set aside their differences to build the Madani nation.

“And to the opposition MPs, if we have problems with the government, let’s discuss to find the solutions, just as we did when Bera MP held the office of the Prime Minister,” he said. -Bernama