Crucial for public to get access to information about diabetes - KL Health Director

KUALA LUMPUR: Access to information about diabetes is crucial to ensure a life of quality for those afflicted with the condition, said Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Health Director Dr Nor’Aishah Abu Bakar.

She said efforts in raising awareness and providing information about the disease and care advice are essential to curb the disease.

“At hospitals we have diabetic educators to disseminate information to those newly diagnosed with diabetes, guiding them on what needs to be done including dietary habits, medication and so on,” she said.

Dr Nor’Aishah said this when officiating the World Diabetes Day celebration, organised by Kuala Lumpur Diabetes Malaysia (DMKL), at the Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM), today.

According to the 2019 National Health and Morbidity Survey, one in five adults in Malaysia has diabetes.

On the ‘Healthy Living, Happy Family’ theme, Dr Nor’Aishah said it focused on the importance for the public to know the risk factors of type 2 diabetes and have access to correct information and treatment.

She said this was to prevent patients from experiencing other complications such as heart disease, kidney failure, retinal damage, gum disease and stroke.

Meanwhile, DMKL chairman Dr S.Inthirani said stress can also trigger diabetes, adding that people who are stressed and stay up late tend to eat more, causing them to gain weight and exposing them to the disease.

Dr S. Inthirani, who is also diabetic, said younger people should be aware of the disease and be more mindful about the food and drinks they consume while calling for the promotion of low-sugar consumption to start in primary schools.

“We are hoping that the Ministry of Education can work with the Ministry of Health to implement this in schools ...by reducing syrup...carbonated drinks. We can encourage them to have more healthy food,” she told Bernama when met after the programme.

Over 400 people took the opportunity to undergo health screening, joined a Zumba session and followed an awareness forum, among other things, at the event. - Bernama