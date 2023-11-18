Family living in hut to receive help from Johor government

KOTA TINGGI: A family of five, who reportedly live in a hut built from forest wood and discarded items in Kampung Baru Sungai Johor, here, will be moved to a rental house with the help of the state government.

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the house is fully funded by the Johor State Islamic Religious Council (MAINJ).

He said the household items for the house will be provided by the state’s Social Welfare Department (JKM).

“These people are from asnaf families, so the monthly allowance will be channelled to them.

“Besides providing them with a rental house, we will also take this family to shop for household items, including clothes and other essentials,“ he told reporters after visiting the family at the hut here yesterday.

He said that the family is eligible to get a new house and the application process for that purpose will be done by the state government through MAINJ and the district office.

Meanwhile, Mohd Farid Md Yusof, 30, and his wife Noorazlina Abdullah, 21, who have three children, expressed their gratitude for the attention and help that has given new hope to their family.

“I feel very grateful for the help given by the state government and all parties. My hope after this is to focus on continuing to support the family for the future of the children,“ he said.

Mohd Farid, who does errand jobs such as gardening work, said that his family has been living in the hut for the past two months on the land owned by his father.

He said now that the government is providing him with a rented house, he need not have to worry about the safety of his wife and children. - Bernama