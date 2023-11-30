JKR to assess roads to be upgraded with glow-in-the-dark markings - Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Public Works Departments (JKR) will list out and assess roads that will be upgraded using glow-in-the-dark road markings before the end of the year, according to state executive council member Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

The State Public Works, Transport, and Infrastructure Committee chairman said the state government, through the 2024 Johor Budget, has allocated RM1 million to upgrade road lines utilising light reflection technology.

He said the new technology would be used on the identified roads next year.

“JKR will assess which roads are suitable for using the glow-in-the-dark technology before the end of this year.

“The department will look at roads, especially in areas with improper wiring or no electrical poles, as well as those with dangerous and sharp road bends and roads connecting towns,” he told a press conference after a ceremony to launch and hand over the Sungai Masai Bridge Project in Jalan Masai Lama here yesterday.

According to Mohamad Fazli, the implementation of the technology that reflects light on road markings incurs a significantly higher cost compared to those using standard paint.

“...however, if this technology is employed, we may no longer need to use street lights.

“The RM1 million allocation may not be much, but this is the beginning for us to diversify this kind of technology in Johor,” he said. - Bernama