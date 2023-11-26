Kedah tables RM1.241 billion budget for 2024

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government today tabled the state 2024 Budget amounting to RM1.241 billion, with a projected deficit of 13.92 per cent or RM104.1 million.

“I would like to propose RM852.1 million as operating expenditure. Of this amount RM100.39 million, or 1.5 per cent will be allocated as a contribution to the development fund.

“This estimated expenditure is projected to increase by RM12.98 million, or 1.5 per cent, compared to 2023,” he said when tabling the budget during the state legislative assembly at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

Muhammad Sanusi said Kedah projected to collect RM748 million in revenue next year, an increase of RM13 million or 1.77 percent, from the projected revenue for 2023.

“Of the total, the biggest contributor will be from tax revenue at RM354.23 million or 47.36 per cent, followed by non-taxes revenue at RM223.42 million (29.87 per cent) and non-tax revenue receipts at RM170.35 million (22.77 per cent),” he said. - Bernama