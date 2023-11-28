Penang to instal additional 45 AED devices to help heart attack victims

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) will instal 45 more automated external defibrillator (AED) devices in the state to help heart attack victims.

State Youth, Sports and Health Committee chairman Daniel Gooi said the installation and placement of these AED devices would be according to the priority and guidelines in terms of reaction, incident rate, high-risk activity and high population density location.

“So far, the JKNPP has installed 168 AED devices in Penang, while the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) has installed three and the Penang City Council (MBPP) 18.

“As for installations by non-governmental organisations (NGOs), 200 AEDs have been fixed so far since 2016, such as under the management of the Penang Heart Safe Society,” he said when replying to an oral question from Joseph Ng Soon Siang (DAP-Air Itam) regarding the AED devices at the Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Gooi, who is also the Padang Lalang assemblyman, said a Penang Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)-AED Committee had also been formed on Nov 14 to study and draft policies linked to the effectiveness of the AED installations.

“The committee, under the State Executive Council Health Committee, is also responsible for giving recognition to the certified AED device suppliers and also ensuring after-sales training and after-sales services for every AED installed,” he said.

The AED device can analyse the heart’s rhythm and advise the rescue if it is necessary to deliver an electrical shock to the victim. -Bernama