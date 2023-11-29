Sarawak Premier announces two-month salary incentive for state civil servants

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg announced a special incentive of a two-month salary for state civil servants, which is to be paid by the end of the year.

He also announced a special incentive of RM600 for federal civil servants who were based in Sarawak throughout this year.

Winding up the debate on the state’s 2024 Budget at the State Assembly sitting here today, Abang Johari said the special incentive will be paid to about 28,000 state civil servants and 130,000 federal civil servants based in the state.

He said the incentive is a token of appreciation for the civil servants’ contribution to Sarawak in implementing the mandate and carrying out their responsibility in a trustworthy manner for the wellbeing of the people.

“This is why our state’s revenue is increasing because those in the civil service are working with the government for the welfare of the people,” he said. -Bernama