Traders raise hackles over strays

PETALING JAYA: As many as 20 stray dogs are roaming near the shoplots at Jalan 14/48 here, causing distress to business owners, restaurants and customers, as well as posing a nuisance to pedestrians and motorcyclists in the area.

Loke Tien Ming, who owns the Good Taste Mix Rice restaurant, said: “The dogs are often here as early as 6am. They then disappear and return at about 5pm, remaining until late at night.

“There are around seven to 10 dogs regularly in the area and they can rarely be seen after lunchtime because of the heat. However, they return in the late evening. This problem has been going on for months.

“We have to be prepared each time they come. I had to shoo the dogs away when they harassed customers or passersby. They also chase after motorcyclists.”

Loke said the dogs create an unpleasant atmosphere for customers and pose a hygiene issue.

“They often rummage through the garbage, scattering rubbish and food scraps on the street in front of the shoplots. They also defecate there, and we have to clean it up each time,” he said, adding that the effect the strays have on customers is worrying as some are afraid to visit the shops.

“We have to ensure our restaurant is clean and welcoming. But when the dogs are around, it is difficult for us to do business and for our customers to enjoy their meals.

“Some people even refuse to eat here because of the dogs and this is affecting business.”

Loke said he has reported the matter to the Petaling Jaya City Council but little has been done, adding that in the last six months, the number of dogs has even increased.

“If I were to add them all, the total number of strays in the area is about 20.”

A doctor at a clinic said the housing area behind the shoplots serve as the breeding ground for the dogs.

“I believe all of them are strays, based on their behaviour. But some may have owners since they are wearing collars and chains around their necks.”

She said her clinic is also affected by the presence of the dogs.

“They defecate in front of the clinic and on the grass.

“Not only do they rummage through the rubbish bins, they also steal shoes and slippers that are left outside the clinic.”

A barber shop worker who gave his name only as Siva, said: “A year ago, the city council captured some of the dogs. But for some reason, the problem continues. Perhaps, these are the next generation of strays.”

Saerah Abdullah, who works at KK Mart, said the dogs once entered the store to steal food.

“When we attempted to chase them away using an umbrella, they chased us instead,” she said, adding that several school students were also chased by the dogs.

When contacted, a Petaling Jaya City Council spokesman said complaints have been received about the stray dogs and action is in the process of being taken. He declined further comment.