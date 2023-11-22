Upgrading of dilapidated school buildings less satisfactory, only 123 out of 1,505 projects completed

KUALA LUMPUR: The output achievement for the projects to upgrade and redevelop dilapidated school buildings is reported to be less satisfactory, according to the 2022 Auditor-General Report.

It said out of 1,505 schools identified as having dilapidated buildings, only 411 schools submitted applications for redevelopment of dilapidated building projects to the Ministry of Economy.

“However, between 2019 and 2022, only 123 schools or 31.9 per cent of the 386 approved projects had the upgrading works fully completed.

“The upgrading and redevelopment of dilapidated buildings have not been fully achieved because some projects are still in the implementation phase/not started until the end of 2022,” the report stated.

This situation has led to teaching and learning activities still being conducted in spaces that have been confirmed as unsafe by the Public Works Department (JKR), while temporary placements provided by the schools are also deemed non-conducive.

According to the report, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has allocated a total of RM1.026 billion for the implementation of the 386 approved projects between 2019 and 2022.

To address the weaknesses, the audit recommends that the MOE submit more applications for dilapidated building projects to the Ministry of Economy for approval and to ensure that the schools are upgraded promptly.

The MOE is also advised to conduct engagement sessions with all relevant parties to synchronize the needs of each agency, ensuring that school development meets user requirements.

Additionally, the implementation of these projects should be closely monitored to ensure that they are completed within the specified timeframe.

“The MOE should also provide student relocation plans for schools with dilapidated buildings so that teaching and learning activities can be carried out in a safe and conducive environment.

“Regular maintenance should also be carried out to ensure that school buildings are always in a safe and conducive condition for teaching and learning purposes,” the report said. -Bernama