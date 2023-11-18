Viral video was edited: Agus

KUALA LUMPUR: The director-general of the Community Communications Department (J-KOM) Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff claims that the video of his conversation with a JKOM staff member, which has gone viral since yesterday evening, had been edited by an irresponsible party.

Mohammad Agus denied having an indecent conversation as depicted in the three-minute video clip, adding that he was just having a normal conversation and saying hello to assistant J-KOM officer Abdul Wahab Abdul Kadir Jilani, 33, the individual in the video.

“My officers and I are used to making video calls with subordinates for work matters everywhere. I see nothing wrong with it. Wahab is a young boy. My eldest son is older than him.

“What do you want to know? Is this my first time making a video call? I do it with everyone, the director, my staff, my friends, I think that’s normal, there’s nothing wrong with it,“ he said at a special press conference at a hotel in Bandar Baru Bangi here tonight.

Also present was Abdul Wahab, who was also linked to the video and had served for only two weeks as an assistant JKOM officer since Nov 1.

Mohammad Agus insisted that the conversation with Abdul Wahab was a normal and casual conversation.

He also did not rule out the possibility that it might be done by parties unhappy with him and the position he held in J-KOM.

“We have learned a lot from the past how a person can fall because of sexual accusations and now it is happening to me,“ said Mohammad Agus, who had lodged a report at the Kajang Police Station this morning and will send a letter of demand to the party that spread the video.

Commenting on his future, Mohammad Agus said that he has decided not to move to Indonesia pending the investigation of the case.

“I want justice and this to be investigated. I have instructed my lawyers to take the necessary legal action. People will not forget this (incident), it has become history and has tarnished (my reputation),“ he said.

Meanwhile, Abdul Wahab admitted to having recorded the conversation on the instructions of an individual named ‘Mr H’, who also offered him a high position in J-KOM if he succeeded in defaming Agus.

“During my meeting with ‘Mr H’, I was told that he had received information from a certain party that Mohammad Agus was involved in immoral activities,“ he said.

However, Abdul Wahab insisted that the audio content in the video is fake and fabricated and will file a police report on this matter soon. - Bernama