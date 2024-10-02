10 motorcyclists nabbed for riding in dangerous manner

KUALA LUMPUR: Ten motorcyclists were detained for riding in a dangerous manner on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Expressway (PLUS) and the Kajang-Seremban Highway (LEKAS) during the Op Samseng Jalanan operation.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said all those detained in the operation, held from 10.30 pm yesterday to 4 am today, were aged between 17 and 23.

A total of 48 summonses were issued and 10 motorcycles were seized during the operation, he said in a statement. -Bernama