20 PGA posts upgraded in Selangor - Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: All 20 General Operations Force (PGA) control posts along the borders and waters in Selangor have been upgraded, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said work to upgrade the 20 PGA posts was completed as scheduled and expected to provide comfort to those on duty.

“These 20 PGA posts, which monitor 337 kilometres (km) of the state border, are crucial, including a tactical headquarters, because these posts are at the forefront of dealing with threats.

“For example, the entry of illegal immigrants, smuggling of contraband, drugs and all forms of threats from the sea,” he told a media conference during a working visit to the Central Brigade of the PGA here today.

The ministry is carrying out stringent monitoring of the project to upgrade 151 dilapidated PGA control posts nationwide to provide comfort to the security personnel.

Saifuddin Nasution said that last year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim approved an allocation of RM45 million for the upgrading of all PGA control posts.

“The construction period was one to three months faster, the quality of construction was also very good and a survey of several upgraded posts by PGA-selected contractors also proved to be good,” he said.

He said this aspect was crucial to improve the quality of the team and the personnel also expressed their happiness and gratitude for the long-awaited improvement.

“Nearly all were completed well... there were a few isolated cases but we are pleased in terms of money spent and the quality of work,” he said.

According to him, an allocation of RM200 million was given to the ministry to upgrade the facilities at several residential quarters.

“Two neighbouring residential units were opened up to become one, with a bigger floor area and some may remain as a single unit but we will upgrade them by giving them a new coat of paint, expanding the toilet, improving the wiring, fixing the cabinets and floors (and so on),” he said.

He said all the quarters are expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year.

Commenting on the review of police salaries, Saifuddin Nasution confirmed that the Marine Police Force is now the latest element included in the discussion.

He said the marine police were left out during discussions in the early stages.

“But I have asked for the matter to be considered and it (salary review) is on the ministry’s agenda,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said the salary review is chaired by Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz. - Bernama