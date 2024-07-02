278 Filipinos deported via ferry today: Sabah Immigration director

SANDAKAN: A total of 1,773 illegal immigrants from the Philippines have been deported from Sabah, including 278 individuals today.

Sabah Immigration director Datuk SH Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said the Filipinos deported today comprised 121 individuals from the Sandakan Immigration Depot, while the remaining (157) were from the Papar Immigration Depot.

“They were sent home by ferry from the Sandakan Port this afternoon,“ she told reporters during the deportation of the Filipinos at the port here today.

According to SH Sitti Saleha, the group sent home today involved 159 men, 79 women and 40 children.

She said 757 Indonesian illegal immigrants were awaiting deportation in the state. -Bernama