PWD man charged with committing physical sexual assault on teen

KOTA BHARU: A man with intellectual disabilities was charged in the Sessions Court here today with committing physical sexual assault on a teenage boy in March.

Mohamad Hafiz Al-Hilal Maula Murad, 35, who is unemployed, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Judge Nik Habri Muhamad.

He was charged with committing the offence on the 17-year-old teenager at a mosque in Jalan Langgar here at 2.30 pm on March 15.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which provides a prison sentence of up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM15,000 in one surety and set June 23 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Edabayu Subhan prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Ahmad Farhan Abdul Halim.