38,500 litres of diesel seized in Port Dickson - KPDN

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) seized 38,500 litres of diesel worth RM82,775 during a raid at an unnumbered premises in Kampung Kebun Jimah, Port Dickson here yesterday.

Its director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said 13 men aged between 20 and 54 were detained on suspicion of dealing with scheduled controlled goods without a valid licence or permit and violating Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Regulation 3(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulation 1974.

He said in the 3 am raid, the team also seized 15 lorries, 32 IBC tanks, 15 fuel pumps and RM21,000 in cash, bringing the total value of confiscated items to RM302,775.

“The premises are believed to have been used as the place for buying and selling diesel oil as well as for the collecting and storing it for the purpose of misappropriation,” he said in a statement here today.

Muhammad Zahir said an investigation paper has been opened under the Act to identify individuals or companies involved in the activity and the diesel oil distribution chain. - Bernama