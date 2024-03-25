46 illegal immigrants detained in op on KL shopping centre

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department detained 46 illegal immigrants for various offences during an operation conducted at a shopping centre here this afternoon.

Immigration deputy director-general (Operations) Jafri Embok Taha said that during the operation, which began at 2 pm, they also detained four employers for hiring illegal immigrants.

“The 20 men and 26 women, aged between 20 and 40, worked as sales personnel and assistants in the shops operating in the shopping centre.

“Those detained were from Indonesia (four), Bangladesh (eight), India (10), Myanmar (16) and Pakistan (eight),” he told a media conference after the operation here today.

Jafri said the operation was carried out after a week-long surveillance following complaints from the public, adding that it was one of 20 illegal immigrant hotspots identified in the capital city.

Jafri said the 46 were detained for offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for not having valid travel documents, Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (overstaying) and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 (violating pass conditions).

“Those detained will undergo documentation processes at the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Office before being sent to the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Depot,“ he said.

He added that all the employers detained are being investigated under Section 55B of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for hiring illegal immigrants.

Jafri said the department also issued summonses against 19 other employers for the same offence as they were not at their premises during the operation. -Bernama