60 rural libraries used as additional registration centres for PADU

PUTRAJAYA: Sixty rural libraries have been used as additional registration centres for the Central Database Hub (PADU) system, said chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin.

He said that the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) has formed a strategic partnership with the National Library of Malaysia (PNM) to boost PADU registrations by setting up additional physical counters.

“Sixty rural libraries are used as additional registration centres for PADU in addition to more than 900 Digital Economy Centres (PEDi), Urban Transformation Centres (UTC) and Rural Transformation Centres (RTC).

“Registration for PADU is open until March 31, 2024. Malaysians are advised not to wait until the last minute to update their details on PADU as it can cause system congestion,” he said in a statement today.

For self-update enquiries, the public can call the hotline at 1-800-88-7720/21, which operates from 8 am to 9 pm daily.

Any feedback, complaints, enquiries, or recommendations for improvements about the PADU implementation system and method can be directed to the PADU Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) at https://padu.spab.gov.my.

The PADU system was launched on Jan 2 and Malaysians aged 18 and above can register and update their personal information until March 31.-Bernama