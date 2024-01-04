PETALING JAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar has decreed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to tackle corruption as the ruler marks the end of his “honeymoon” phase.

In a Facebook post, Sultan Ibrahim made his announcement, after granting an audience with the MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, today at the Istana Negara.

“As I have emphasised previously, my honeymoon is over, now go catch the bees,” Sultan Ibrahim stated in the post.

During the meeting with Azam, Sultan Ibrahim also mentioned battling the threat of corruption as the nation’s enemy was among his main focus during his reign as the king.

Sultan Ibrahim also handed over a container of honey to Azam as a symbolic gesture marking the end of his “honeymoon” phase.

The 30-minute meeting between Sultan Ibrahim and Azam touched on the developments involving the anti-graft commission.

