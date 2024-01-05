Ahmad Zahid congratulates Kemas for bagging Reader’s Digest award for fifth time

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has congratulated the Community Development Department (Kemas) on winning the Reader’s Digest’s Most Trusted Brand Award for the fifth time in the PreSchool Learning Centres category in Malaysia this year.

He said the recognition proved that the learning programmes at Kemas are well-received by parents in the country to instil skills in reading, Quran knowledge studies and Islamic studies to uphold the sanctity of the Quran.

“I was informed that this year, Kemas targets an additional 4,145 PreTahfiz Kemas kindergartens that will directly be involved in making the programmes, involving 62,175 children, a success. Sixty per cent of children are targeted to memorise 20 surah, including those from Juz Amma and other selected surah with proper recitation and reflection.

“A total of 140,000 Kemas Kindergarten children are targeted to become Huffaz (Quran memorisers) by 2026 through this programme, which was implemented in 100 selected kindergartens in July 2023 among 1,500 children,” he wrote in a Facebook post today.

Ahmad Zahid also prayed that Allah would ensure the programmes are run successfully and smoothly.

Kemas bagged the Reader’s Digest’s Most Trusted Brand Award in the PreSchool Learning Centres category for the fifth time at an event held at a leading hotel here on April 26.