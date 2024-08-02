Ahmad Zahid– Decision to continue seeking full pardon is to fulfil wishes of Najib and family

PUTRAJAYA: UMNO’s decision to continue seeking a full pardon for Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak is to fulfil the wishes of the former prime minister and his family, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, however, said efforts to be made regarding the matter would need to take into account respect for the 17th King of Malaysia, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim.

“We are more towards fulfilling Najib’s wish and that of his family.

“However, it’s only right that the efforts be made with full respect towards the 17th King of Malaysia because His Majesty has the power (of pardon) as enshrined in the Federal Constitution,” he said after attending the Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Yesterday, Najib’s lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah reportedly said the former prime minister would be submitting a new application for a full royal pardon, adding that the defence team was waiting for the right time to file the petition.

On Feb 2, the Pardons Board for the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya reduced Najib’s 12-year jail sentence by half, indicating that he is set to be released on Aug 23, 2028.

According to the statement issued by the Pardons Board Secretariat, the fine to be paid by Najib is also cut to only RM50 million from the original RM210 million.–Bernama