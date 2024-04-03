AirAsia adds over 22,000 seats at low fixed-fares for Hari Raya

KUALA LUMPUR: In preparation for the upcoming Hari Raya celebration, AirAsia has added over 22,000 fixed-fare seats for late-night flights connecting Peninsular and East Malaysia as part of its commitment to facilitate more Malaysians to return home for the festivities.

The low-cost airline announced special fixed fares for travel between Kuala Lumpur and Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, or Miri, as well as between Johor Bahru and Kuching, Sibu, or Miri at RM298 one-way.

Additionally, flights between Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, or Tawau, and between Johor Bahru and Kota Kinabalu, are available at RM348 one-way. These fixed fares apply for travel from April 5 to 17.

“The promotional fares are available for booking from today until April 17, 2024, on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app, which was previously known as ‘airasia Superapp’,” it said in a statement today.

In addition to the 122 late-night flights at fixed fares to 11 routes, it said AirAsia will also operate 735 regular-fare flights weekly to Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan.

Group chief executive officer of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam said the airline’s fixed-fare flights between Peninsula and East Malaysia not only make travel affordable but also signify the company’s commitment to support the government’s festive season fare initiative.

“We look forward to flying thousands of our guests back to their hometowns this Hari Raya,” he said.

AirAsia also encouraged travelers to self-check in using the AirAsia MOVE app, which is available as early as 14 days before the departure date, and use the e-Boarding Pass to board their flights. -Bernama

