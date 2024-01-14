All dog-bite victims in Sarawak stable: MOH

PUTRAJAYA: All dog-bite victims in Sarawak are reported to be stable and have been administered rabies vaccination and Rabies Immunoglobulin (RIG) treatment, the Health Ministry (MOH) said today.

In a statement regarding the rabies-infected dog situation in Kuching, Sarawak, the ministry said that the cases involve 11 individuals who were treated as outpatients and one case who was admitted to the hospital for wound debridement and was discharged last Thursday.

“All 11 cases were bitten by the same stray dog, which was captured by the local authority (PBT) on Jan 8. The laboratory test conducted by the Veterinary Services Department (DVS) on Jan 11 confirmed a positive rabies status.

“As for the 12th case, reported to be bitten by a pet dog at Lorong Tabuan Timur, Kuching, the victim received treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital on Jan 7. The dog was voluntarily surrendered to the PBT, and subsequent DVS laboratory test confirmed it to be rabies positive,” the statement read.

On Jan 11, Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng reported 12 cases of people bitten by infected dogs in the Tabuan Desa Indah and Lorong Tabuan Timur areas, Sarawak.

MOH said the Sarawak State Health Department, together with DVS, PBT and relevant local agencies, would intensify control activities in the affected areas with the local community, including conducting dog vaccination campaigns to curb the spread of rabies infection.

According to MOH, rabies infection can be prevented if given early treatment before being referred to health facilities.

The ministry also outlined several rabies prevention measures, including immediately washing wounds on the skin or body parts that have been licked, bitten or scratched by animals using running water and soap for at least 15 minutes and ensuring the completion of anti-rabies vaccination according to scheduled appointments.

MOH also advised the public against handling stray animals, whether alive or dead, such as dogs and cats, and to report to the DVS or PBT for further action. - Bernama