Allaudeen sets sights on legal career after retirement

KUALA LUMPUR: After going on mandatory retirement from his role as Kuala Lumpur police chief yesterday, Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid intends to rekindle his interest in the legal field, which he had to leave behind 38 years ago when he opted for a career in law enforcement.

Commencing his career with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) on July 1, 1985, the holder of a Master of Laws degree from the University of Malaya expressed his desire to join a law firm after completing the necessary steps to become a practicing lawyer.

“It’s actually more about self-satisfaction. I need to finish what I’ve started, which is being a student and undergo a period of chambering before I can be called a lawyer.

“So far, that’s my initial plan...We’ll see how things go,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme last night.

Recalling his experiences in the police force, Allaudden said that one of the most vivid memories he holds dear is from his service in the Forest Police Force (PPH) back in 1986.

“The encounters with communists, border operations and a terrifying incident where my vehicle nearly overturned and plunged into a ravine were some of the most memorable experiences I faced.

“PPH is an organisation that has built a strong identity of its members to this day. I learned crucial leadership skills there. If I’m a good leader now, it’s because of what I learned at PPH,” he said.

Meanwhile, Allaudeen is hopeful that the PDRM will become an agency with high integrity as it continues to lead the nation’s security efforts to facilitate economic growth and safeguard the people’s welfare.

“PDRM will continue to work with the community. The police will not take action against you if you follow the rules and obey the laws. My advice is to cooperate with the police for our common good,” he said.