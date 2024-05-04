Amendment to Finas Act to take into acccount aspects of standard contracts - Fahmi

PUCHONG: The Ministry of Communications’ proposal to amend the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Act 1981 will also take into account the aspects of using standard contracts for film industry workers.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that this matter needs to be improved in the Finas Act to ensure the social security aspect for workers in the film and creative industry in the country is not being neglected.

“I see that there is a need for Finas to ensure compliance with the standard contracts, especially the aspects contained in clauses regarding EPF (Employees Provident Fund) or Socso (Social Security Organisation) contributions.

“At the same time, there also needs to be a mechanism for complaints if any party promises to make (EPF/Socso) contributions but fails to do so for any reason.

“So we are in the process of amending the Finas Act and we intend to include several amendments including the aspects of standard contracts in these amendments,” he told reporters after visiting veteran actor and film director M Jamil, whose real name is Mohamad Jamil Zulkifli, at Taman Puchong Utama near here, in conjunction with Ziarah Seni MADANI Finas 2024 programme.

Fahmi said that while waiting for the law amendment process to complete, which may take up to a year, Finas chairman Datuk Kamil Othman and chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib, have also been asked to ensure that existing contracts are being improved.