Malaysia Airlines crew found dead in Tokyo

PETALING JAYA: A Malaysia Airlines cabin crew member tragically passed away during a layover in Tokyo, Japan on Monday morning.

According to the New Straits Times, Norzana Hanim Hamzah was found dead in her hotel room prior to her scheduled pick-up for the return flight to Kuala Lumpur.

She had completed a flight to Narita International Airport and was on layover in Tokyo.

The cause of Norzana’s death has not been officially confirmed by the airline.

However, unverified reports from the Facebook page “A Fly Guy’s Cabin Crew Lounge” suggested she may have suffered a fatal fall while preparing for the flight back to Malaysia.

Malaysia Airlines stated it has contacted Norzana’s family and will be providing the necessary assistance and support during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Norzana,“ the airline was quoted as saying.

No further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident have been provided by Malaysia Airlines at this time.