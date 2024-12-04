Another Bangladeshi involved in fatal accident at KM306.1 of South-Bound PLUS Expressway yesterday dies

IPOH: Another Bangladesh national involved in the fatal road accident at KM 306.1 of the South-bound PLUS Expressway yesterday, died at the Teluk Intan Hospital today while receiving treatment.

Kampar police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud confirmed that Mohammad Sohel, 24, who suffered injuries to his stomach, head and left hand in the accident passed away today, raising the number of fatalities in the accident to four.

“Mohammad Sohel passed away while receiving treatment at the Teluk Intan Hospital,“ he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, three Bangladesh nationals died while another suffered serious injuries when the Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) they were in, lost control and crashed into a lorry after one of the tyres exploded.

During the 1.49pm accident, three passengers in the MPV (Naza Citra), Abdullah Mohammad, 31, Ali Askar and Md Sohel Miah died at the location.

The driver of the Naza Citra, Md Kobir Hossain, 32, together with three other passengers, Md Saiful Islam, 25, Md Raju Miah, 27 and Sohel Rana, 30, did not suffer and injuries while Mohammad Sohel, 24, suffered serious injuries.

According to Mohamad Nazri, the case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.