Anwar holds closed-door meeting with Kelantan MB

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held a closed-door meeting today with Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud regarding the development of the state.

It is understood that the briefing on this matter was delivered by Mohd Nassuruddin.

Anwar was welcomed on arrival at the Mabna building, Kompleks Kota Darulnaim here at 4 pm by several state executive councillors and senior management from the State Secretary’s Office.

Accompanying Anwar were Mohd Nassuruddin, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.

Also in attendance were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service Director-General Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

The briefing is expected to last until 5.30 pm today.

Earlier, Anwar Ibrahim had visited the first phase of the new terminal at Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, which began operations yesterday.