Masked intruder kills two policemen, injures another at Ulu Tiram police station

PETALING JAYA: A masked intruder armed with a machete broke into the Ulu Tiram police station, in Johor early this morning, before killing two policemen and injuring another.

Speaking to New Straits Times, Johor police chief Commissioner M. Kumar said the attack at the police station, occurred around 3am today.

It is learnt the suspect, who was masked and dressed in dark clothing, had allegedly slashed both policemen and injured another before being shot dead at the scene.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Hussain is expected to brief press members at the scene at 10.30am.