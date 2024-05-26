Anwar visits Post-Normal Era MADANI Exhibition

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today visited the Post-Normal Era MADANI Exhibition held at Berjaya Times Square here.

He arrived at the exhibition venue at 11 am and spent about an hour viewing the display featuring works by six local artists highlighting the main pillars of the MADANI concept, namely Sustainability, Compassion, Respect, Creativity, Well-being and Confidence.

Among the participating artists is sculptor Liu Cheng Hua, who showcases “Golden Shafts,” a type of gold mining equipment made from locally sourced bamboo widely used in Raub, Pahang, in 2014.

Also exhibited are artworks titled Human Needs Human, Panorama and Aku Bukan Pendatang by Stephen Menon, a painter and printmaker known for his innovative techniques and thought-provoking works.

The exhibition was also attended by Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk R. Ramanan, Centre for Postnormal Policy and Futures Studies (CPPFS) director Professor Ziauddin Sardar and CPPFS assistant director Scott Jordan.

The exhibition, which runs from today until Nov 10, is a collaboration between the Prime Minister and CPPFS, with Berjaya Times Square as the sponsor and organiser of the programme.

Entry to the exhibition is free, aligning with its goal to raise awareness about the post-normal era experienced by the people and how Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, seeks to combine his political experience and determination for reform, incorporating insights from post-normal theory and futures studies.

This effort aims to ensure that the MADANI concept framework can be developed, thereby helping the nation navigate through future challenges towards a brighter future.