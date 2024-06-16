Two people dead, at least 6 hospitalised iN Texas shooting

MOSCOW: Two people died and at least six others were hospitalised with potentially serious injuries in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Texas, reported Sputnik quoting an ABC News report on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm local time on Saturday (4:00 GMT Sunday) at a park where a fight broke out between two groups, leading to gunfire.

Authorities have not confirmed the number of individuals involved in the shooting. Besides the fatalities and those hospitalised, two other children and four adults were transported to trauma units.

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, commemorates June 19, 1865, when President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery.

Texas was the first state to declare Juneteenth a holiday in 1980, and before it became a federal holiday, 45 states and the District of Columbia recognised it as a commemorative or observance day.