Anwar yet to discuss PH candidacy for Kuala Kubu Baharu by-election

HULU SELANGOR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has not held any discussions on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state by-election in Selangor.

“I haven’t discussed with anybody about it (by-election),” the PH chairman told reporters briefly when attending the Hari Raya Aidilfitri feast and Friday prayers at Masjid Bandar Utama Batang Kali here today.

The Election Commission has fixed May 11 as polling day for the by-election, with nominations on April 27 and early voting on May 7.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its three-term assemblyman Lee Kee Hiong of DAP on March 21.

Lee, 58, died after battling cancer for several years.-Bernama