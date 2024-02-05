MADANI gov’t firmly committed to resolving people’s issues, hardcore poverty - PM

KOTA BHARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said addressing issues such as hardcore poverty, infrastructure development and basic amenities remain an enduring commitment of the MADANI Government, particularly in Kelantan.

He said these issues should ideally be resolved promptly to overcome prolonged hardship for those affected.

“The Federal Government has never neglected to assist any state government.

“I raised this matter while attending the Kelantan state development briefing, which I chaired for the first time, discussing solutions to development issues in Kelantan,” he said at the MADANI 2024 Aidilfitri Celebration at the Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) in Tunjong, near here tonight.

Anwar said the Federal Government’s efforts to assist the Kelantan government involve senior government officials who attended the briefing, including Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Anwar said that he also emphasised to the Kelantan government and relevant ministries the need to focus on eradicating hardcore poverty in the state, which is expected to be resolved within two months.

“Therefore, I hope that all ministries and related agencies give specific and immediate attention to ensure the smooth planning and effective implementation of projects in Kelantan,“ he said.

He said that these projects are high-impact initiatives for the people, especially in rural areas, providing long-term benefits to the people of Kelantan.

“One of the priority projects in Kelantan is improving the irrigation system in the Kemubu agricultural area.

“Thus, I have agreed for the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to find the best way to resolve this issue, which is expected to involve a cost of RM20 million,“ he said.