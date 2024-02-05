Appointment of Sultan Nazrin continues to strengthen MKI’s position

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah as the chairman of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) will continue to strengthen the position of the council in carrying out its functions.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, who congratulated Sultan Nazrin, said that the MKI carried out its functions guided by the MKI Regulations 2022 in coordinating matters related to the administration of the Islamic affairs.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) always pray to Allah SWT to give guidance to the Sultan of Perak to fulfill his responsibilities as MKI chairman,“ he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad announced the appointment of Sultan Nazrin as MKI chairman for a period of two years from March 9 until March 8, 2026.

He said the decision on the appointment was made at the 265th meeting of the Conference of Rulers after Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah expressed the wish not to extend his service as MKI chairman.

Regulation 2(1) of the MKI Regulations 2022 stipulates that the MKI chairman shall be elected by the Conference of Rulers from amongst the state Rulers and that he shall hold the position for a two-year period, which can be renewed upon the end of his term.