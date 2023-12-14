Armizan: Payung Rahmah initiative to continue as national agenda

PUTRAJAYA: The ‘Payung Rahmah’ initiative introduced by the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub will be continued as it is a national agenda, newly appointed Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (pix) said.

He said the initiative would be strengthened to not only involve the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry but other ministries as well.

“It (RAHMAH) has become a national agenda, it is not only the responsibility of one ministry but also protects the welfare and well-being of the people,” he told a media conference after the launch of the Malaysian Goods Carnival by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

Salahuddin, when serving as the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, implemented various initiatives under ‘Payung Rahmah’ to help the people face various challenges, especially the rising cost of living, while the country and the economy were recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Before this, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, had said that the government would allocate RM200 million for the ‘Payung Rahmah’ initiative next year through the 2024 Malaysia Madani Budget.

Meanwhile, Armizan, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) deputy secretary-general, said any decision by Sabah Umno and Parti Warisan (Warisan) to enter into cooperation will not affect political stability at the federal level.

“The current commitment is to ensure the stability of the government at the federal level. I think everyone involved is committed, and now our position is strong enough with sufficient seats to remain stable,” he said.

The media speculated today that Sabah Umno and Warisan could work together in facing the 17th state election.

This is after Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin accepted Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal’s invitation to attend Warisan’s annual general assembly in Likas today. -Bernama