KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed the incident of an auxiliary police car being attacked with a Molotov cocktail near the Mutiara Damansara Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Station here today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhruddin Abdul Hamid said the police had received a report on the incident.

“An arrest has also been made,” he said when contacted today.

It is understood that the police will release a statement regarding the incident soon. - Bernama