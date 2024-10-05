Azam Baki reappointed as MACC commissioner for another year

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Azam Baki has been reappointed as the Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for another year, effective this Sunday.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, stated that the reappointment was consented to by His Majesty, the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim.

“The King has consented to the reappointment of Tan Sri Azam Baki as the Chief Commissioner of MACC for a period of one year effective May 12, 2024,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zuki noted that Azam Baki’s reappointment was made in accordance with subsections 5(1) and (2) of the MACC Act 2009 [Act 694].

Azam Baki was appointed as MACC Chief Commissioner on March 9, 2020, replacing Latheefa Beebi Koya, who decided to shorten her contract in line with Subsection 5(3) of the MACC Act 2009.

Last year, his tenure was extended for another year ending on May 12.