Be moderate in expressing views on social media, netizens advised

PUTRAJAYA: Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil has advised netizens to always remain moderate when expressing any support or sentiment on social media posts to avoid sowing seeds of hatred.

The Unity Government spokesman said that this step should always be practised to prevent any undesirable incidents, following the recent attacks on national football players.

”I would like to give a little reminder, I hope that we, as fans of local football, do not take any action beyond the limits of the law. We want to see a good match and do not want any undesirable incidents to happen to football players,“ he told a press conference here today.

Yesterday, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said recent social media posts containing personal attacks on certain national football players should not be taken lightly as they could foster excessive hatred.

National footballer Faisal Halim was splashed with acid at a shopping centre in Kota Damansara, Petaling Jaya, on May 5 while another player Akhyar Rashid was robbed in Kuala Terengganu on May 2.

Yesterday, former national captain Safiq Rahim escaped unhurt after two men broke his rear windscreen in Johor Bahru.