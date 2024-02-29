Bersih rally: Police to summon trio for statements next week - KL police chief

PUTRAJAYA: Police will summon three individuals next week to record their statements regarding the holding of the ‘100 per cent Reform Demand’ rally in Kuala Lumpur last Tuesday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid (pix) said he believed the three would cooperate with the police.

“So far, we plan to call three people to give statements. All these individuals are the organisers,” he told reporters after inaugurating the Precinct 11 police station here today.

Yesterday, Allaudeen said police would call up the rally organisers soon under an investigation paper opened under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

On Tuesday, the Clean and Fair Elections Coalition (Bersih) organised a march from Plaza Tugu Negara to the entrance of Parliament to present a memo urging the government to implement promised reforms and to avoid double standards in law enforcement.

Asked about the preparedness of police for the People’s Mega Rally for Palestine scheduled for Sunday in the federal capital, Allaudeen said they would only make plans to manage the rally after the organisers have submitted an application to the authorities.

“Come meet the police and talk so that we can facilitate and make sure the rally runs smoothly.

“When the notification and application is received, we will process and assign enough personnel on the day of the event,” he said, adding that failure to submit an application is an offence under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

According to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, a permit application must be made at least five days before the date of the assembly and failure to do so would deem it illegal.

He stressed that the organisers also need to obtain permission from the owner of the premises where the rally would be held before submitting the notification and application to the police.

Yesterday, Wangsa Maju police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said no approval had been issued for the People’s Mega Rally for Palestine as claimed by the Palestine Solidarity Secretariat, adding that no application had been received from the organisers so far. -Bernama