Bespoke trinkets to keep deceased loved ones ‘close’

KUALA LUMPUR: In 2022, Andrew Lim was celebrating his 30th birthday with friends at an escape room here. His mobile phone was kept in a locker and upon retrieving it as he left, Lim found over 30 calls and messages from his mother and sisters.

“Something has happened to Dad,” one message read, and in panic, he immediately called his sister.

“I am very close to my father. We have travelled and scuba-dived together since I was a child. He is also a marathon runner but despite his physical fitness, he had a ‘heart scare’.

“As I rushed to the hospital, a million thoughts raced through my mind: ‘What if I were to lose my father today?’

“Death is inevitable, but I wanted a part of him to be with me always.”

A few months and many inconclusive medical tests later, the elder Lim was declared out of danger. But the fear of losing his father is always there, and prompted Lim to check out “keepsake jewellery”.

He found none were good enough. Most catered to only women, the designs were outdated and there was no guarantee the craftsman would ensure a part of the ashes of the deceased would be placed into the jewellery even if it was provided to him.

This was when he hit upon the idea of creating unique keepsake jewellery for the families of loved ones who had passed on. However, Lim has been a professional underwater photographer throughout his career and had no experience with craftsmanship, let alone jewellery making.

“I had a steep learning curve and did tons of research. I also received help from friends who are craftsmen. Hundreds of research and development projects later, I launched Apart.my in April.”

Predominantly an online store, the company also runs a studio in Bangsar South, where its products are made. It also has a team of highly skilled craftsmen in Hong Kong.

Lim said keepsake jewellery has always existed in Malaysia but most companies only provide generic products such as screw-cap pendants, that one can fill with the ashes of the deceased.

“However, such jewellery does not last long and cannot fulfil the need for subtle pieces that exude elegance and sophistication. The companies that make them do not document the process or share how such personalised items are crafted.”

He said for the Chinese community in particular, keepsake jewellery has a lot of significance as keeping family heirlooms is part of their culture.

“Family heirlooms represent a tangible link to the past and connect present generations with their ancestors and heritage. These heirlooms often carry deep emotional ties, symbolising family history, values and traditions.

“They are passed down through generations and serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by ancestors and the importance of family cohesion. Family heirlooms also embody prosperity, luck and blessings, which make them treasured possessions.”

Lim said Apart.my has now modernised the heirloom concept by allowing people to keep their departed loved ones “close” at all times.

“Despite living in a world of high-technology and artificial intelligence, we are helping families to preserve their roots and traditions by designing unique keepsake jewellery that becomes even more valuable heirlooms to be passed down for generations.”

Today, even the Indians and Malays are showing a growing interest in having keepsake jewellery made with items used by their dearly departed. However, the designs are universal and similar to those made for the Chinese.

While his company is very new, business is picking up through word of mouth. Lim said the younger generation is becoming more open to the idea of keepsake jewellery, although a limited number of companies currently offer the service.

“I believe in time, having keepsake jewellery made in memory of a deceased family member will become commonplace and the business will go mainstream.”