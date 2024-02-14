Big waves cause iconic Bako rock formation to collapse - SFC

KUCHING: The iconic rock formation of Bako National Park known as the ‘Cobra Head Sea Stack’ which collapsed yesterday was most probably caused by big waves.

Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) in a statement posted on their Facebook account today said the incident was first reported by a park guide at 4pm yesterday.

It said the recent big waves were the final act of erosion which had been happening to the coast of Sarawak for millions of years.

“This sea stack held great significance as one of the country’s geological treasures, formed from sandstone over millions of years through the process of erosion.

“Its unique formation had captivated visitors, sculpting the rocky headland into exquisitely shaped sea stacks and sea arches that never failed to mesmerize tourists,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, SFC chief executive officer (CEO) Abang Arabi Abang Aimran in the same statement expressed shock and sadness upon hearing the news.

He emphasised the sea stack’s importance not only in its natural beauty but also in its contribution to the local tourism industry, particularly for boat operators at Bako National Park.

“Nature’s gifts sometimes can be restored and sometimes are irreplaceable. A similar set of iconic sea arches and sea stacks off Victoria, Australia, called the 12 Apostles, also saw such eventual collapses. Currently, there are only eight pillars or arches left out of the original 12,” he said. - Bernama