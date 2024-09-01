Bill on setting sole border agency to be drafted soon

PUTRAJAYA: A bill is being formulated to establish the sole national border agency (SBA), said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the Cabinet has agreed to the bill proposal to set up a new SBA entity which will use one name and operates as the new border control agency.

Speaking to reporters after the Home Ministry (KDN) monthly assembly here today, he said there are 23 agencies on duty at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI), 14 agencies at Sultan Abu Bakar Complex and nine in Rantau Panjang.

“The government’s purpose in setting up SBA is the right decision so that the delivery system is more efficient and faster, with better coordination among agencies and improve the issue of integrity,” he said.

Following the Cabinet’s decision, Saifuddin Nasution said the Home Ministry and the Attorney-General’s Chambers have started work to craft the bill to be tabled in Parliament in the first quarter of this year.

The establishment of SBA as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when tabling Budget 2024 on October 13 was part of the initiative to strengthen the level of national defence and security preparedness.

On Nov 8, it was reported that KDN will be lead in the implementation of SBA to regulate the country’s 141 entry points. - Bernama