‘BoBoiBoy Galaxy SORI’ series back to entertain fans from tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The ‘BoBoiBoy Galaxy SORI’ series will be back to entertain its legions of Asian fans from tomorrow when it is released on several platforms after a five-year hiatus.

Animonsta Studios (Monsta) chief executive officer Nizam Abd Razak said BoBoiBoy Galaxy would be divided into four short series, namely ‘BoBoiBoy Galaxy SORI’, ‘BoBoiBoy Galaxy Windara’, ‘BoBoiBoy Galaxy Gentar’ and ‘BoBoiBoy Galaxy Gur’latan’.

He said the storyline and adventures of BoBoiBoy Galaxy are a continuation of the BoBoiBoy Movie 2 released in 2019.

“Each of these short series contains six new episodes and will be broadcast during every school holiday, with the broadcasting period possibly stretching until the end of 2026, when BoBoiBoy Movie 3 could very well come out.

“That is one of our motives for building up viewer anticipation bit by bit through the release of BoBoiBoy Galaxy series (during the school holidays) so that can then enjoy the BoBoiBoy Movie 3 (when it comes out),” he said when met by Bernama at the ‘Megafan Screening Boboiboy Galaxy SORI’ programme here today.

All four short series have been produced with different themes, based on the reimagined stories and adventures from the second season of the ‘BoBoiBoy Galaxy’ comic series.

The ‘BoBoiBoy Galaxy SORI’ series will premiere on popular streaming platforms Netflix and Monsta YouTube Channel tomorrow (Dec 3) and broadcast on TV9 starting Dec 13.

Nizam also expressed his appreciation to BoBoiBoy fans, dubbed Generation B (BoBoiBoy), for always supporting the local animation series.

Over 400 BoBoiBoy fans attended the ‘Megafan Screening Boboiboy Galaxy SORI’ programme, which was filled with various activities, including meeting the actors who did “voice-overs” for the series, photo sessions with the mascots and also a special premiere of three new episodes.–Bernama