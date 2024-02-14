Body of Nepali who fell into sea found washed ashore at Pantai Sepat

KUANTAN: The body of a Nepali man who fell into rough seas from a rocky area at the Teluk Tongkang beach here on Monday was found washed ashore at Pantai Sepat about 15 kilometres away today.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said police received a call on the discovery of the victim identified as Ganesh Rana, 22, at the beach at 8.30 am.

The body was found at the edge of the beach by members of the public, he said in a statement here.

Bernama previously reported that the victim, who was also a factory worker here, was believed to have fallen into choppy waters while making a video call with his sister when visiting Teluk Tongkang with his friends last Monday.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s friends attempted to rescue him but failed as Ganesh was swept away by strong currents. - Bernama