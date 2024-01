LABUAN: A lifeless body, identified as Raibah Mohd Sarip, was discovered fully clothed on a beach near Kiamsam on Monday.

Labuan police chief Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said there were no apparent injuries on the body of the deceased. a local woman with a medical history of heart disease and undergoing treatment.

The body has been sent to the Labuan Hospital for post mortem and police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact the nearest police station. -Bernama