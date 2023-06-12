Cabinet reshuffle needed if ministers’ performance slips or situation demands it: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said a Cabinet reshuffle would be required should the performance of ministers slip or if the situation demanded for it.

He pointed out, however, that a year was too short a period to fairly assess the Unity Government’s administration and ministers need to be given the opportunity to improve and boost their performance.

He said the government today was made of a coalition of parties, so every decision required negotiations, and equal participation, taking into consideration the strengths of each party.

“I think not too far off... but I think after a year, we need to make a fair assessment. People who rule for a decade, three years... a year is too early, so ministers should be given the chance to boost their performance, including the prime minister.

“Then if there is a bit of adjustments based on our one-year experience, we will do it, including additions if needed,” Anwar said during TV3’s special interview programme entitled ‘A Year With The MADANI Government: The Prime Minister’s Endeavour’ that aired live last night (Dec 5).

The Prime Minister also advised the Cabinet to not be satisfied with the performance achieved by the Unity Government administrating the country in the past year, clarifying that the people’s comfort were the true yardstick to measure the success of a government that should always provide the best services.

“Sometimes when you’re a leader, everything’s the best. The education system, all of it, number one, healthcare...the best. We heard of it before but when we look at reality, toilets aren’t even repaired, lots of schools are dilapidated.

“Let’s not be complacent. If you ask me, we should do whatever we can, but don’t think it’s that great. There’s more we can do to clean things up and increase quality and work ethics as in the end it’s not growth numbers that matter,” he said.

Anwar also said that the government needed to focus on governance issues to ensure an administration free from corruption and misuse of power.

Good governance cannot be downplayed and any country with high capabilities would not have reached a satisfactory level if governance issues were not resolved, he said.

“That’s why every leader is being observed and entities like the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should provide reports on whether there are misuse of power, embezzlement, and if the income and wealth of the prime minister and ministers seem too excessive.

“This if we can clean up, then we can implement certain economic frameworks, such as the MADANI Economy, the energy transition plan, the digital transformation, industrialisation with a clear mission - all these can be done.

“Alhamdulillah, so far, even though there is room for improvement, we have achieved what we are capable of doing and things are definitely much better than before,” he said. - Bernama