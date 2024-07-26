MCMC seizes 138 units of uncertified walkie-talkie worth over RM20,000

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) confiscated 138 units of uncertified walkie-talkie worth over RM20,000 from three premises in Jalan Pasar, Pudu, Kuala Lumpur, during a recent operation.

In a statement today, MCMC said investigations revealed that the three premises were selling uncertified communications devices.

“The operation, which involved 10 officers, is MCMC’s ongoing strategy to ensure that traders selling communication devices comply with the prescribed regulations and not selling uncertified devices to consumers,” read the statement.

According to MCMC, the sale and use of unapproved communication equipment is a violation of Regulation 16 (1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, where offenders can be punished with a fine of up to RM300,000 or a jail term of up to three years, or both.

MCMC reminded the public to avoid engaging in activities involving the sale, possession, or use of any uncertified communication equipment as it can affect the quality of service from communication service providers and cause frequency interference with communications network, ultimately leading to problems for other users.

“Additionally, unapproved communication devices can result in losses for users if they do not function properly due to the lack of warranty and can pose health and safety risks,” read the statement.

Effective June 1, 2015, all communication equipment in Malaysia is required to be certified by MCMC.

The Commission advised the public to use the MCMC Check Your Label mobile application, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, to check the certification status of communication equipment before making a purchase.