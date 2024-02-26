Chang: MOSTI aims to organise 15 stem camps nationwide this year

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) aims to organise at least 15 series of STEM Camps in selected schools nationwide throughout this year.

Its Minister, Chang Lih Kang (pix), said this is in response to challenges faced, particularly at the school level, in engaging students in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) learning.

“STEM Camps are an initiative under the SciTech4U programme through informal learning activities outside the classroom.

“The programme also aims to cultivate students’ interest in science, enhance knowledge, improve skills, and understand the application aspects in the fields of science, technology, and innovation (STI),“ he told reporters.

He said this after visiting the pilot STEM Camp programme at SJK(C) Chen Moh here today, which was also attended by Petaling Jaya Member of Parliament Lee Chean Chung.

A total of 98 students from Year Four, Five, and Six of the school attended the STEM Camp programme, which included segments such as building their own rockets.

One of the students, Lai You Ning, 10, described STEM Camp as an eye-opener towards her learning process of science as she rarely had the chance to experience it hands-on.

“When it comes to STEM, they are usually only taught in classes and described in textbooks. I consider the programme today an opportunity of a lifetime because it has ignited my passion towards these subjects even further,“ she said, adding that she loves the challenging aspect of STEM.

Another student, Lim Jing Jie, 11, said the programme motivated him to delve deeper into all things related to science and mathematics.

“I know I’ve always had the inclination towards STEM subjects but I never thought it could be such an interesting experience getting to make a go at it hands-on. I hope I get to participate in more programmes like this in the future,“ he said. -Bernama