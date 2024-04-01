‘Charity scammers’ on the prowl

PETALING JAYA: Running charities has always been a noble and compassionate effort. However, amid the genuine initiatives to assist the downtrodden, fake charities that take advantage of the goodwill of donors have emerged.

According to the Registrar of Societies (RoS), 72,444 NGOs were registered nationwide as of 2022. However, it said the figure would be far higher if unregistered ones were taken into account.

“Unless we receive specific complaints, there is little we can do to end their illegal operations as we are also short handed,” an RoS spokesman said.

theSun recently uncovered information about an NGO that is seeking public donations by claiming to assist the less fortunate and providing them with essential goods and financial aid.

However, a check with the RoS revealed the its registration certificate was fake and it did not legally exist.

When asked via WhatsApp why the unregistered NGO was collecting funds, its manager, who earlier identified herself as Parimala, did not reply and instead activated a block to stop further communications.

In another case, Aziera Ahmad Fuzi, 33, encountered two fake charity collectors at a shopping mall in Ampang.

“Two of them were college students dressed in a convincing uniform bearing the logo of a well-known animal rights organisation. They approached me with heart-wrenching tales of abused animals and the urgent need for financial assistance,” she said.

Moved by the stories and believing the collector was legitimate, Aziera contributed a substantial sum on the spot. But little did she know her hard-earned money would only line the pockets of the fraudsters.

“A week later, I encountered the same two individuals soliciting donations from me.

“This time, they sought contributions for an elderly care facility. It was then that I realised they were frauds.”

Childline Foundation project director Datin Wong Poai Hong said fake charity collectors have existed for several years and are not a new scourge.

“Fake charity collectors often employ persuasive tactics and leverage emotional appeals and fictitious narratives to manipulate potential donors.

“They exploit people’s empathy and desire to make a difference, leaving victims feeling betrayed and disillusioned.”

Wong said some masquerade as representatives of reputable charities to exploit public generosity for personal gain, adding that to combat the growing problem, the public must be vigilant and informed.

“Authentic charities have transparent fundraising practices and provide clear information about their mission, programmes and finances.

“Before making donations, potential donors should verify the legitimacy of the charity by checking its official website, contacting the organisation directly, or consulting reputable charity watchdogs.”

Wong said law enforcement agencies are also working to address the issue, but the dynamic nature of such scams poses numerous challenges.

“Individuals should come forward to report suspicious encounters with fake charity collectors. This will help the authorities to investigate and prevent such incidents.

“Communities must also engage in educational efforts to raise awareness about the tactics employed by the fraudsters.”

She also said NGOs should be more vigilant to prevent misuse of student volunteers by fake charity collection groups.

“Thorough background checks should be carried out on volunteers to ensure the money collected is handed to the charity.

“Providing clear guidelines on fundraising activities is also crucial to raise awareness about the potential risks associated with fraudulent groups.”

Wong added that NGOs should establish open communication channels with volunteers, and provide training and support to ensure awareness of ethical fundraising practices.