Clean up begins as water recedes in Tumpat

TUMPAT: Residents in the Tumpat district here have returned to their homes and got to work cleaning up after floodwaters receded this morning.

Muhammad Syafiq Mat Salleh, 28, from Kampung Ana, said he was finally allowed to return home after spending five days at a temporary relief centre to clean up his house and grocery shop, flooded with knee-high water.

“The water level has dropped rapidly since last night. Perhaps because it has not rained for several days... Alhamdulillah, today I can finally return home,“ he told Bernama today.

Muhammad Syafiq said he was not badly affected as he managed to move all his things to higher ground.

“I was prepared for the floods. I only need to clean the floors and the mud left by the floods,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kampung Kubang Sawa assistant village head Saari Musa said some villagers took advantage of the receding water and good weather to return to their homes after seeking shelter at relief centres since Dec 27.

“But there are still villagers who cannot return because the road to the village is still impassable for vehicles,“ he said.–Bernama