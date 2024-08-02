CNY: Loke holds Yee Sang tossing ceremony with Cabinet members

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations this weekend, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) took the opportunity to hold a Yee Sang tossing ceremony with Cabinet members.

In a video message on Facebook today, Loke said that the practice of having a meal together after each Cabinet meeting had become common, with the practice aimed at strengthening the camaraderie among Cabinet members.

He said that the relationships among Cabinet members had improved over the past year since the establishment of the MADANI Government, aligning with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s aspirations to further enhance unity.

“Every week after the Cabinet meeting, Cabinet members will have a lunch gathering, and ministers take turns to host the lunch every week.

“So, for this week, in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations in a few days, I am hosting the lunch today for the Prime Minister and all Cabinet members. It is a tradition during the Chinese New Year season to toss Yee Sang as a symbol of celebration and blessings for all,“ he said.

Loke also expressed hope that all Cabinet members could strengthen their cooperation for the advancement of the country.

Meanwhile, Anwar, in a 1 minute 39-second video, also extended his Chinese New Year greetings.

“Happy Chinese New Year, Xin Nian Kuai Le, Xin Nian Hao,“ said the Prime Minister, who is also the Finance Minister.

Also extending their Chinese New Year wishes were deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Chinese New Year will be celebrated on Saturday (Feb 10). -Bernama